Record-challenging heat on tap for this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The story this week is going to be the heat and humidity. A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast through at least Thursday.

Record-Challenging heat this week

Heat Index Values could reach 100 degrees

Isolated cooling thundershowers

As for specifics, today’s high temperatures in Charlotte will push the record high of 97 degrees set in 1958. When the oppressive humidity is factored in, it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees for several hours this afternoon. There’s not much of a trigger for rain this afternoon, but a couple of widely separated storms will probably flare up through the evening hours.

Hot stuff today and all week long! #CLT will challenge the record of 98° this afternoon. Regardless, the Heat Index will push 105° for a few hours. Be careful out there! @wbtv_news pic.twitter.com/lfjp1hDv2v — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 13, 2022

Patchy clouds, warm and sticky tonight with lows only backing down into the 70s in most neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT: A Heat Advisory is in effect for the #CLT area today. Afternoon heat index values could top out near 105° in the eastern part of the @wbtv_news area, ugh. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/oEfwS8nF4Y — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 13, 2022

The mid-week period will feature more record-challenging heat coupled with stifling humidity but there will likely be a few more thundershowers around each afternoon/evening. Charlotte’s record high temperatures of 99 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be tied or broken and the heat index could push 110 degrees in the metro area both afternoons.

Record-challenging heat in the forecast today & most of this week around #CLT. If we reach 100° Tuesday, it would be the first time since June 2015, yikes! @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/eql8qWYDCc — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 13, 2022

We’re optimistic that a back-door cool front will slide our way from Virginia Thursday, prompting a better thunderstorm chance and a slow back-down to the unseasonable heat. Highs both days will probably still make the middle 90s before easing back to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

