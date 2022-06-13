Lilly to break ground in Concord on Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the State of North Carolina, Cabarrus County and City of Concord will join leaders from Eli Lilly and Company for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 at the Grounds at Concord.

In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the site. The project will create nearly 600 jobs. The facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity in parenteral (injectable) medications, device assembly and packaging operations.

It will be built using the latest high-tech equipment, advanced, highly integrated and automated manufacturing systems, with a focus on minimizing the environmental impact.

