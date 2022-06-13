NC DHHS Flu
‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin

Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Michael Jordan made an appearance at the Big Rock Fishing Tournament Monday.

Jordan’s boat, Catch 23, caught a 24-pound dolphin, which briefly took the lead in the daily prize for biggest dolphin caught and the winner-take-all dolphin category.

Jordan is from Wilmington and says he is excited every time that he is able to come to the tournament.



