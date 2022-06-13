NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

How to keep air-conditioning costs low as the heat ramps up

Summer is coming, and experts say the time to prepare your air conditioner is before the heat arrives.
Replacing air-conditioning filters is one way to prevent problems.
Replacing air-conditioning filters is one way to prevent problems.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upcoming week will be the hottest of the year thus far, and could even break records.

The heat index could feel hotter than 100 degrees on multiple days this week, with temperatures soaring into the high 90s.

With the rising temperatures comes the need to turn on the air conditioner. And while that could bring relief to your home, it may not necessarily bring relief to your wallet or to your air-conditioning unit.

“If your equipment hasn’t been keeping up already and you’re waiting until it’s 100 out to then make a call and have potential issues to address, that’s a mistake,” Super Cool HVAC owner Mitchell Demitruk said. “I would say probably 10, 20 percent of the calls...could’ve been done by preventative cleaning.”

Demitruk said that changing your filters is an important step to protect your unit.

As for how to cut down on air-conditioning costs, Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka offered some advice.

“Raising your temperature while you’re at home, even by just two degrees, it’s going to help reduce your cooling costs by five percent,” Kureczka said. “So if you can stand those extra couple of degrees, it really will help you save on energy.”

“Sometimes on those cooler nights, it’s tempting to give the AC unit a rest just by opening your windows,” he said. “I think a lot of people do that, I know that I’ve been guilty of that. But it’s generally better to keep the windows closed because it helps to keep dryer, cooler air in.”

Summer is coming, and experts say the time to prepare your air conditioner is now, not when temperatures are consistently flirting with triple digits.

Related: Experts say now is the time to prepare your air conditioner as summer heat approaches

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot
A 5-year-old nearly drowned while swimming in Monroe.
Monroe waterpark closed until Monday after 5-year-old nearly drowned

Latest News

Authorities are searching for a missing person in the Catawba River.
Diving crews searching for missing person in York Co.
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
It’s a free event where Kannapolis police officers show children how to ride their bicycles...
Kannapolis Police will host free Bike Rodeo
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant