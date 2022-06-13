Hottest day in Charlotte this year with dangerous temps continuing to rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It reached 96 degrees as of 4 p.m. in Charlotte on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year in Charlotte.

It will likely be getting even hotter this week.

A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast through at least Thursday.

97° degrees in Charlotte as we approach 4pm... Hottest temp of the year so far and ties the record set back in the 50s.#cltwx #ncwx @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/hXulqRW2gr — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) June 13, 2022

An Excessive Heat Warning is put in place in Mecklenburg County and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

Record-Challenging heat this week

Heat Index Values could reach 100 degrees

Isolated cooling thundershowers

The mid-week period will feature more record-challenging heat coupled with stifling humidity but there will likely be a few more thundershowers around each afternoon/evening. Charlotte’s record high temperatures of 99 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be tied or broken and the heat index could push 110 degrees in the metro area both afternoons.

