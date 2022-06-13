NC DHHS Flu
Hottest day in Charlotte this year with dangerous temps continuing to rise

A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast through at least Thursday.
Today’s high temperatures in Charlotte will push the record high of 97 degrees set in 1958.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It reached 96 degrees as of 4 p.m. in Charlotte on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year in Charlotte.

It will likely be getting even hotter this week.

An Excessive Heat Warning is put in place in Mecklenburg County and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

  • Record-Challenging heat this week
  • Heat Index Values could reach 100 degrees
  • Isolated cooling thundershowers

The mid-week period will feature more record-challenging heat coupled with stifling humidity but there will likely be a few more thundershowers around each afternoon/evening. Charlotte’s record high temperatures of 99 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be tied or broken and the heat index could push 110 degrees in the metro area both afternoons.

