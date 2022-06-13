Hickory Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m., where they located 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

After attempting life-saving procedures, Blackburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also Read: SBI investigating CMPD in-custody death

Investigators are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator Cadyn Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.