Hickory Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed
Investigators are still searching for a suspect.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday evening.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m., where they located 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
After attempting life-saving procedures, Blackburn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also Read: SBI investigating CMPD in-custody death
Investigators are still searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator Cadyn Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.