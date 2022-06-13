Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County home is a complete loss after flames tore through it on Sunday.

The Fire Marshall’s Office says the call came in at 5:19 p.m. Sunday for the home on Guildbrook Road in western Cabarrus County. By the time fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the flames had taken over 30% of the home.

Since the neighborhood lacks fire hydrants, Odell Fire immediately initiated the Tanker Task Force.

This includes tankers from Cabarrus County, along with tankers from south Iredell and southern Rowan counties.

No one was hurt and now the Red Cross is helping the family of five that lived there.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.