Diving crews searching for missing person in York Co.
Search efforts began around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A dive team with the York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is assisting with a search for a missing person in the Catawba River.
According to YCSO, the search has been going on since about 6 p.m. Sunday evening, but has been suspended until Monday morning.
Officials from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) say that a young man was believed to have entered the river on the York County side near a train bridge on Highway 5.
LCSO and the Leslie Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in rescue efforts.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Related: One dead after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.