NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Diving crews searching for missing person in York Co.

Search efforts began around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities are searching for a missing person in the Catawba River.
Authorities are searching for a missing person in the Catawba River.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A dive team with the York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is assisting with a search for a missing person in the Catawba River.

According to YCSO, the search has been going on since about 6 p.m. Sunday evening, but has been suspended until Monday morning.

Officials from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) say that a young man was believed to have entered the river on the York County side near a train bridge on Highway 5.

LCSO and the Leslie Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in rescue efforts.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: One dead after being ejected from boat on Lake Hickory

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot
A 5-year-old nearly drowned while swimming in Monroe.
Monroe waterpark closed until Monday after 5-year-old nearly drowned

Latest News

Replacing air-conditioning filters is one way to prevent problems.
How to keep air-conditioning costs low as the heat ramps up
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
It’s a free event where Kannapolis police officers show children how to ride their bicycles...
Kannapolis Police will host free Bike Rodeo
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant