Diving crews searching for missing person in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A dive team with the York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is assisting with a search for a missing person in the Catawba River.

According to YCSO, the search has been going on since about 6 p.m. Sunday evening, but has been suspended until Monday morning.

NOTICE: Our Dive team has been assisting the Leslie Vol. Fire Dept. searching for a possible drowning victim in the Catawba River since around 6:00 PM.

We’ve suspended the search until the morning.

Officials from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) say that a young man was believed to have entered the river on the York County side near a train bridge on Highway 5.

LCSO and the Leslie Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in rescue efforts.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

