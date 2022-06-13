NC DHHS Flu
Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Onx Homes/Renu Chevrolet,...
SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Onx Homes/Renu Chevrolet, celebrates with a Mexican flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, 2022 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)(Chris Graythen | Getty Images)
By Greg Beacham (Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday on Sonoma Raceway.

The 30-year-old Mexican driver held off Chris Buescher to claim his first victory in his 195th career start.

He also drove his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to the third Cup Series victory for this 2-year-old team co-owned by former driver Justin Marks and music star Pitbull.

Suárez got past Buescher and took charge on this hilly road course in Northern California wine country early in the final stage, and he persevered through a pit stop and a caution to emerge with his lead intact with 23 laps to go.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

