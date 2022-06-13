Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday on Sonoma Raceway.

The 30-year-old Mexican driver held off Chris Buescher to claim his first victory in his 195th career start.

He also drove his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to the third Cup Series victory for this 2-year-old team co-owned by former driver Justin Marks and music star Pitbull.

Suárez got past Buescher and took charge on this hilly road course in Northern California wine country early in the final stage, and he persevered through a pit stop and a caution to emerge with his lead intact with 23 laps to go.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)