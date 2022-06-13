Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are trying to find the driver of a car accused of hitting and then dragging a tow truck driver on the road near a busy gas station.

On Friday night at approximately 11:31 p.m., Concord Police responded to a report of a hit and run traffic accident involving injuries at 1086 Concord Parkway North/US 29. The location is near the QT convenience store.

Police said that a towing vehicle from LeBleus Towing Service in Concord was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of US 29 and Florence Street NW when that vehicle was struck from behind by a black four-door sedan. The towing service was not performing any duties at the time of the accident, police said.

The driver of the tow truck got out of his vehicle and walked back toward the suspect vehicle. Police said some type of interaction occurred, and that the driver of the suspect vehicle went around the tow truck, striking the tow truck driver, then drove northbound on US 29.

“We’ve been told that the people pulled a gun on him and laid him on the hood,” said Jeremy Goode, owner of LeBlues Towing. “When he bent over the hood they took off, drug him about 50 feet down the road, ran over the top of him and just kept going.”

The driver of the tow truck was initially transported to Atrium Cabarrus as a result of injuries sustained from the suspect vehicle striking him, and was later transported to Atrium Main.

“He is in ICU, he’s starting to come around, he’s starting to remember, he’s starting to talk a little bit. He’s not out of the woods by no means, but he is doing a lot better than he was,” Goode said.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord Police at 704-920-5000.

