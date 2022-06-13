Charlotte gas prices jump nearly 11 cents over last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 10.8 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.62 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is $1.05 higher than the previous eight-year high of $3.57 a gallon on June 13, 2014.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 41.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.80 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $4.37 per gallon as of June 12 while the most expensive is $4.99 a gallon, a difference of 62 cents per gallon.

It's currently $3.79 a gallon at a Sheetz gas station.

The price of diesel has fallen 4 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon, analysts said.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.66, up 14.7 cents from last week’s $4.51 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

