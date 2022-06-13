NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte gas prices jump nearly 11 cents over last week

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.66, up 14.7 cents from last week’s $4.51 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Some people are changing their summer plans due to the rising gas prices.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 10.8 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.62 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is $1.05 higher than the previous eight-year high of $3.57 a gallon on June 13, 2014.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 41.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.80 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $4.37 per gallon as of June 12 while the most expensive is $4.99 a gallon, a difference of 62 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

It's currently $3.79 a gallon at a Sheetz gas station.

The price of diesel has fallen 4 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon, analysts said.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.66, up 14.7 cents from last week’s $4.51 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
A 5-year-old nearly drowned while swimming in Monroe.
Monroe waterpark closed until Monday after 5-year-old nearly drowned
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles

Latest News

Rising gas prices impacting day-to-day plans
What is E85 fuel?
Authorities say a North Carolina trooper rammed a speeding driver's car to end a chase in west...
N.C. trooper rams speeding driver’s car during west Mecklenburg Co. chase
N.C. trooper rams speeding driver’s car during west Mecklenburg Co. chase