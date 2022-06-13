Catawba College increases campus safety certifications and training

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College continues to ramp up campus security with increased training and education. Campus safety continues to be a top priority and one that requires consistent preparation and training.

Catawba’s Office of Public Safety now has three North Carolina certified medical responders, one trained Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) certified instructor, one certified bike patrol officer through the International Police Mountain Bike Association. All officers are CPR and First Aid certified and they are preparing to be certified in Mental Health First Aid.

The department is also preparing to be an accredited Public Safety department through the National Association of Campus Security Administrators (NACSA). NACSA is the largest association of campus safety administrators in the country. The program consists of four focus areas: training, personnel, operations, and compliance.

David Najarian, Catawba’s Director of Public Safety, will be participating in the North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s Field Liaison Officer (FLO) Program in June. A Field Liaison Officer is a person within law enforcement, emergency services, or the private sector who is responsible for reporting and disseminating suspicious activity and other criminal information to their local agency and to the North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center. The liaison’s work closely with district coordinators in their respective areas to pass information to create and

maintain a “meaningful integration of a region-wide network of law enforcement officers to combat all crimes, including terrorism.”

“Catawba College continues to increase the education and training of our public safety officers,” said Drew Davis, Catawba College Vice President. “David’s acceptance into the Field Liaison Officer training will greatly aid in our ability to coordinate with local and regional law enforcement agencies and curb crime. The additional certifications of our officers is commendable and will result in a safer campus for everyone.”

