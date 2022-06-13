Body of missing swimmer recovered from the Catawba River, authorities say

YORK COUNTY S.C. (WBTV) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing in the Catawba River on Sunday, authorities said.

The recovery was made on day two of the search. Around 50 people, including first responders from Lancaster and York counties, teamed up for the effort.

UPDATE: It’s not the outcome we were hoping for, but sadly dive teams have recovered the missing swimmer from the Catawba River.￼ Operations have been handed over to the York County Coroner’s Office. Our condolences go to family & friends during this difficult time. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/3Gmi0kVP6a — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 13, 2022

The search began around 6 p.m. Sunday and was suspended close to 10 p.m., before resuming Monday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, operations have been handed over to the county coroner’s office.

“Our condolences go to family & friends during this difficult time, a tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

