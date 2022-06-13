NC DHHS Flu
Body of missing swimmer recovered from the Catawba River, authorities say

The recovery was made on day two of the search.
First responders took part in day two of a search for a swimmer who went missing on the Catawba...
First responders took part in day two of a search for a swimmer who went missing on the Catawba River Sunday.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY S.C. (WBTV) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing in the Catawba River on Sunday, authorities said.

The recovery was made on day two of the search. Around 50 people, including first responders from Lancaster and York counties, teamed up for the effort.

The search began around 6 p.m. Sunday and was suspended close to 10 p.m., before resuming Monday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, operations have been handed over to the county coroner’s office.

“Our condolences go to family & friends during this difficult time, a tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

