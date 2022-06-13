NC DHHS Flu
Armed man dies after shootout with Caldwell County authorities, SBI now investigating

The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review by the District Attorney’s Office.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after having a shootout with Caldwell County law enforcement officers Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred June 12 at 2:23 p.m. when a deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an overturned black Honda in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community.

Callers who reported the overturned car said a man with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. Another caller said the man was waving his rifle around saying he needed a ride and that if the police came, someone was going to die.

When the deputy and trooper married, they exchanged gunfire with the man who fled into a wooded area after.

The man, who was identified as 35-year-old Jerome Lavon Connelly of Morganton was found in the woods and officers provided aid to him. He had multiple firearms in his possession at the time.

Connelly was pronounced dead at Frye Hospital later on.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected in Connelly’s vehicle.

The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a review by the District Attorney’s Office.

