NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis


Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Keith made the announcement on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” Keith said in the statement. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith, 60, burst onto the scene in the early 1990s. His self-titled album was his first release in 1993. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” on his first album was the first of 20 No. 1 singles.

Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So...

Posted by Toby Keith on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
A 5-year-old nearly drowned while swimming in Monroe.
Monroe waterpark closed until Monday after 5-year-old nearly drowned

Latest News

It’s a free event where Kannapolis police officers show children how to ride their bicycles...
Kannapolis Police will host free Bike Rodeo
CMS halted the distribution of its clear backpacks due to a warning.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to auction off 46,000 clear backpacks
The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team managed p14 and p17 on Sunday.
Baku Blues: Tough day for Kannapolis-based Haas Team, domination by Red Bull
Would you try the healthy coke?
Caroline and Bekah try 'healthy coke' recipe going viral on social media