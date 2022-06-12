Texas rallies to edge East Carolina 9-8, forcing third game

NC DHHS Flu
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Campbell drove in the winning run with a two-out bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning and No. 9 overall seed Texas overcame a five-run deficit to beat No. 8 seed East Carolina 9-8 and stay alive in the Greenville Super Regional.

The win by Texas (46-20) forces a Sunday showdown with East Carolina (46-20) with a berth in the College World Series on the line.

East Carolina (47-19), hosting a super regional for the first time, had won 23 of its last 24 games before faltering against the Longhorns.

The Pirates beat the Longhorns 13-7 on Friday.

