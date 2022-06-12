Record-challenging heat wave to begin this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat wave begins today with dangerous heat and humidity expected later this week.

Today: Hot and humid with an isolated shower and t-storm possible

Intense heat Monday through Wednesday

Rain chances increase Thursday

High temperatures for today will likely reach the lower 90s in the piedmont and near 80 for the mountains. Expect partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower and t-storm possible in the afternoon and evening mainly in the piedmont and sandhills. The UV index will be very high at 10, so make sure to put on that sunscreen!

Intense heat begins Monday as a ridge of high pressure dominates across the southeast. High temperatures will soar near 97° which could tie the record back in 1958. The heat index value will be between 100°– 105° with mainly dry conditions.

High temps this week (WBTV)

Even hotter for Tuesday with high temperatures near 100° with heat index values around 110°. This could break the previous record of 99° back in 1958. An isolated shower and t-storm is possible for the afternoon.

The dangerous heat continues Wednesday with forecasted temperatures near 98° with heat index values near 110°. Scattered showers and t-storms are expected for the afternoon.

The heat continues into the work week with high temperatures in the mid-90s into Friday. Rain chances will increase Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures are trending more seasonable next weekend.

STAY COOL & HYDRATED!

