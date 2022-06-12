‘March for Our Lives’ rally among several weekend protests against gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Only 11 days into June, Mecklenburg and surrounding counties have already seen at least 14 shootings.

As gun violence increases locally and nationally, our community is standing up against it.

Church members in south Charlotte gathered Saturday morning to demand better safety protocols in schools.

Meanwhile, a Rock Hill group called out gang violence in their community.

“This is about us standing together as black men and taking back our community and making it a decent and safe place to live,” one participant said.

“We have to value, we need to value our lives,” another said. “We need to value our communities and we need to value our families.”

Sunday, Charlotte will host a ‘March for Our Lives’ rally.

A movement born out of the school shooting in Parkland Florida in 2018, hundreds are expected to march for gun reform.

“This isn’t just something you just see on the news and you can turn off and ignore. We will not be ignored anymore,” 17-year-old Tiffany Jones, a Myers Park rising senior, said.

While state leaders like State Senator Jeff Jackson and Congresswoman Alma Adams will address the crowd, participants will also be able to write letters to lawmakers, make signs and register to vote.

