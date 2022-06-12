NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Police will host free Bike Rodeo

It’s a free event where Kannapolis police officers show children how to ride their bicycles safely while having fun.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Children ages 5-12 are invited to join the City of Kannapolis for a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 18 at the N.C. Research Campus. What is a bicycle rodeo? It’s a free event where Kannapolis police officers show children how to ride their bicycles safely while having fun.

The event will take place at the Horseshoe on North Research Campus Drive. Children, and their parents, are invited to visit activity stations to learn more about helmet fittings, bike inspections, hand signals and bike safety. Children will also be able to ride along with Kannapolis police officers and participate in an obstacle course.

Please bring your bike and helmet to the event. There will be a limited number of helmets, donated by Safe Kids, given away during the event.

Registration is free and required in advance here.

