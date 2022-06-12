Heat and humidity returns with the start of the new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scorching hot temperatures and heat indices over 100 will be the focus of the forecast this week.

Despite the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, Monday-Wednesday will still be the hottest days of this week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot.

Tuesday: Scattered t-storms, hot and humid.

More mild mornings and hot afternoons can be expected for this week. Tonight stays partly cloudy and humid with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will be dominate feature in the forecast that helps to bring the extreme heat into our area.

Temperatures could break records this week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday will be a gorgeous but hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will range from 100-105.

On Tuesday morning, we will have to keep a close eye on a complex of thunderstorms moving south out of Virginia. If these storms hold together, we could get a quick round of scattered storms move through our area.

With or without the storms, Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Do not expect any relief from the heat on Wednesday or Thursday. Both days will be similar with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will again climb into the mid to upper 90s.

On Friday there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

It looks like we’ll finally get some relief from the heat by next weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

