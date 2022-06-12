NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said Sunday that a driver accused of running into a Columbia restaurant was in custody.

The male suspect and the damaged car were found near Decker Boulevard. Police say the motive stems from a conflict with a female acquaintance that works at Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road where the incident happened.

No one was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
A 5-year-old nearly drowned while swimming in Monroe.
Monroe waterpark closed until Monday after 5-year-old nearly drowned
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured

Latest News

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
It’s a free event where Kannapolis police officers show children how to ride their bicycles...
Kannapolis Police will host free Bike Rodeo
CMS halted the distribution of its clear backpacks due to a warning.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to auction off 46,000 clear backpacks
The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team managed p14 and p17 on Sunday.
Baku Blues: Tough day for Kannapolis-based Haas Team, domination by Red Bull