Advertisement

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to auction off 46,000 clear backpacks

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders are seeking approval from the school board to auction off 46,000 clear backpacks.

The backpacks are listed as surplus property to be sold in an online bid auction on an upcoming CMS School Board meeting agenda. The board will vote to approve this in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday June 14th.

In a statement, a spokesperson for CMS told WBTV:

“After exhausting options for return and resell, the superintendent’s recommendation to the Board of Education on Tuesday is dispersion of the inventory in surplus auction.”

District leaders initially ordered these clear backpacks for security reasons after incidents of guns and other weapons being found in backpacks.

At least 30 guns were found on CMS campuses during the 2021-22 school year.

In March, CMS officials told parents in an email that they discovered most backpacks contained a warning tag required by Proposition 65 for California residents. They immediately paused the rollout of the bags.

CMS spent nearly $442,000 for about 46,000 clear backpacks.

