Bender, Jones spark Charlotte FC to 2-0 win over Red Bulls

Charlotte FC Logo(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ben Bender scored a deflected goal from outside the box in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to spark Charlotte FC to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Bender, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, scored his third goal for Charlotte (7-8-1) after taking a pass from Christian Ortíz.

His first two goals came on penalty kicks. Charlotte’s second goal didn’t come until the first minute of second-half stoppage time when Derrick Jones found the net for the first time this season.

Sergio Ruiz and Andre Shinyashiki had assists.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

