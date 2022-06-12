Baku Blues: Tough day for Kannapolis-based Haas Team, domination by Red Bull

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A mechanical failure spoiled a good run on Sunday for Kevin Magnussen in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Red Bull took the two to spots with Max Verstappen finishing in p1 and teammate Sergio Perez in p2. Mercedes driver George Russell picked up another podium finish in p3.

Five cars went out of the race with various mechanical issues, including Magnussen who was credited with p17. Kannapolis-based Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher finished p14.

This story will be updated to include Haas F1 Team pit notes.

