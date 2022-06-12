Arkansas upsets North Carolina 4-1 in super regional opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Peyton Stoval sparked a three-run fifth inning with a lead-off home run, Connor Noland thew 6 2/3 shutout innings and Arkansas upset No. 10 overall seed North Carolina 4-1 in the first round of the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Arkansas (42-19) and North Carolina (42-21), both making a 10th super regional appearance, will play again on Sunday.

A win by the Razorbacks would send them to their fifth College World Series in search of their first title.

A win by the Tar Heels would force a winner-take-all game on Monday.

The two schools are playing for the first time in 33 years.

