Arkansas upsets North Carolina 4-1 in super regional opener

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Peyton Stoval sparked a three-run fifth inning with a lead-off home run, Connor Noland thew 6 2/3 shutout innings and Arkansas upset No. 10 overall seed North Carolina 4-1 in the first round of the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Arkansas (42-19) and North Carolina (42-21), both making a 10th super regional appearance, will play again on Sunday.

A win by the Razorbacks would send them to their fifth College World Series in search of their first title.

A win by the Tar Heels would force a winner-take-all game on Monday.

The two schools are playing for the first time in 33 years.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

