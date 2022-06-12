NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for abducted 1-year-old in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Jaquari was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington, Georgia.

Authorities say Bennett shot and killed Jaquari’s mother. Her grandmother was also shot and flown to the hospital in critical condition

Two other children inside the home, ages 11 and 12, called 911.

Jaquari is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Bennett is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

They are believed to be in a black 2000 Honda Accord with Georgia tag RGK4146.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
US Marshals: 3 arrested for killing student in Lebron James-founded school parking lot
The suspects were 15 and 17 years old.
Group of teens charged in Rock Hill, S.C. shooting

Latest News

The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team managed p14 and p17 on Sunday.
Baku Blues: Tough day for Kannapolis-based Haas Team, domination by Red Bull
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher
This image released by O & M Co./DKC shows Hugh Jackman, foreground left, and Sutton Foster...
Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher