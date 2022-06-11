NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles

They were placed under $250,000 secured bonds.
Natalie Anne Childress
Natalie Anne Childress(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Connelly Springs women are behind bars after allegedly abusing children with metal knuckles.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office went out to the home off Gold Creek Road around 12:43 p.m. Friday after receiving an anonymous report of alleged felonious child abuse.

Allegedly, Natalie “Shane” Childress hit children in her care with metal knuckles and inflicted “serious physical injury,” deputies say.

When law enforcement officers tried to make contact with the mother, she allegedly told them the children weren’t there.

Deputies say they found the kids hiding at the scene. They were then taken to a children’s hospital abuse/trauma center.

Childress is charged with felony negligent child abuse with severe bodily injury, and the mother is charged with aid/abet negligent child abuse with severe bodily injury.

Both women were arrested and placed under $250,000 secured bonds.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
This 968 square-foot bungalow recently sold for $265,000 in west Charlotte.
Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking
A teen has been arrested in connection with Thursday's deadly shooting at a Gastonia gas station.
17-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Gastonia gas station
The median monthly rent in Charlotte is now just over $1,800 a month as of May.
Median monthly rent surpasses $2K in the U.S. for the first time, study finds
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
York County sues Tepper businesses, Rock Hill to recoup $21M tied to ‘failed vanity project’

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
Massages made easy!
Product Test: Caroline and Bekah relax with an electric massager
Father's Day meal delivery
Table & Twine offering Father's Day meal delivery special
CLTFREESKATE Summer sessions
Roller skate at CLTFreeSkate summer sessions at Victoria Yards