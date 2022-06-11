NC DHHS Flu
Slight rain chances remain ahead of heat surge next week

Highs could approach 100 degrees this coming week.
Spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible for this afternoon.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Slight chances for isolated showers and storms will continue for the second half of the weekend along with a warming trend.

After Sunday, the main concern will be the surge of heat heading our way next week.

  • Tonight: Isolated showers early then partly cloudy.
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers, t-storms.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, hot.

Get ready for a warming trend and the likelihood of some the hottest temperatures so far this year to head our way.

For tonight, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

High temperatures for the next week
High temperatures for the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Sunday, but most of the day looks partly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

For the start of next week, a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will begin to build across the southeast, pushing high temperatures across the Carolinas well into the 90s and possibly the triple digits.

We will kick off this hot stretch of weather on Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 90s.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week/year with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from mid 80s in the mountains to near 100 degrees in the piedmont. Along with the scorching heat, dew points will climb into the 70s pushing heat indices well over 100.

Wednesday will be another unseasonably hot day but there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies; highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s

More heat and humidity can be expected for Thursday and Friday along with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the low to mid 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

