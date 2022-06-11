NC DHHS Flu
Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift

Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom(WBRC)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom was a registered organ, eye, and tissue donor.

Today through the gift of tissue donation, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency says Officer Croom will improve the lives of over 75 others.

“My son did his best to make this world a better place,” said Kelvin Croom. “I’m thankful my son could help others through donation, as he always said that this is something that he wanted to do for others.”

The Chief Executive Officer of MORA, Kevin Stump, says Officer Croom’s final gift through this devastating tragedy provides hope, and he is still protecting and serving his community.

To register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, go to www.msora.org.

