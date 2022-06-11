Round 2: Retired Gaston Co. police officer cycling again for suicide, mental health awareness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For Christopher Lowrance, cycling across the country has a different meaning. It’s one that’s about saving lives -- one he’s doing for the second year in a row.

Last summer, Lowrance pedaled more than 4,000 miles on his bicycle on a three-month cross-country journey. This time, the journey is one-month, but the mission is the same.

Lowrance is a retired Gaston County police officer. He knows first-hand the ins-and-outs of law enforcement work and the toll it can take.

“My goal is to help people know it’s okay not to be okay. It’s okay to say, ‘Hey I need a little bit of help,’” he said.

“There is a stigma in that profession (first responders) that people generally just don’t talk about it,” Lowrance said. “People are afraid of losing their jobs being labeled at work, it’s a job that over the course of years people are in the profession that you experience so many different traumatic events, they compound each other.”

He says cycling for a second time is important.

“Brandon, it’s like when you get a car, if the car won’t crank...you get it moving, start pushing, keep it moving and keeps going, it’s harder to start it again if it’s stop,” he said.

Where has he been so far? His trip started Monday in Boston.

Monday: Boston, Massachusetts

Tuesday: Providence, Rhode Island

Wednesday: Southold, New York

Thursday: Miller Place, New York

Friday: Queens, New York

Lowrance is also keeping updates on his Facebook page, “A Penny For Their Thoughts.” He is also raising money for Blue H.E.L.P, an organization supporting families of first responders who have died by suicide.

At each city and town he stops, there is an important conversation happening.

Lives potentially saved.

That’s something, Lowrance says, makes the trip worth it.

“I know some co-workers at home have opened up and talked to their spouses and others about issues that have been bothering them that before they hadn’t opened up about. It gives me the opportunity to stop at local police departments,” he said.

To donate to Lowrance’s Blue H.E.L.P. page, click here.

