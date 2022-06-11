People inside Eastridge Mall react to shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV talked to several people at Eastridge Mall on Friday after several people were shot.

People in the mall thought it would be a quick errand or a day out with their family, instead, they’re describing scenes of instant fear that will stick with them for some time.

“I heard around three or four shots,” Gerardo Ugalde said.

Gunshots are not what people expected to hear Friday morning.

“The running, the screaming, the crying, that was crazy,” Ugalde said. “It was scary because you are looking at somebody on the floor.”

Witnesses say people ran when they heard the shots.

People inside the mall said, stores closed their doors and some customers barricaded themselves in the back until things were clear.

”We didn’t really hear anything,” Brett Benfield said. “We were in Bath and Body Works finishing up at the mall and we were leaving, by the time we started to leave, they started closing the gates and said there was a guy with a gun and we needed to hang out at the back of the store just in cases something happened.”

Benfield and his family eventually evacuated through the back of the store, out into the parking lot.

“I have two little girls here and I’m worried for their life you know, it scared me at first,” he said.

Once word spread about the shooting, friends and families rushed to the mall to see if their loved ones were safe.

“I figured it would be safe enough to wait on the out shirks to see if my other friends were okay, and we did, we found out they were okay,” Robyn Chapman said.

Chapman said she visits this mall often with her kids and now they feel unsettled, she’s now trying to find ways to talk to them about active shooter situations.

Police confirmed three people were shot, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two people have also been arrested.

“There’s no reason for senseless shootings and crimes and stuff like that, but it does occur, and it does happen, and I get it, but it’s ridiculous,” Benfield said.

