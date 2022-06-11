Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte dies from injuries, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car off Eastway Drive in Charlotte in May has died, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers say Laura Jean Swartz was crossing the northbound lanes of Eastway Drive just before 10 p.m. May 29 when she was hit.

She died from her injuries on June 7.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle pulled to the side of the road and stopped. The driver was not determined to be impaired, and CMPD has not listed any charges against them.

