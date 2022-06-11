NC DHHS Flu
Last day of below-90s temperatures as heat wave moves in

Spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible for this afternoon.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is the last day with high temperatures in the 80s before the heat starts to build!

  • This Weekend: Mainly dry with a warming trend
  • Near record high temperatures Monday through Wednesday
  • Daily rain chances next week

Spotty showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible for this afternoon with high temperatures seasonable near 87 degrees for the piedmont and 77 degrees for the mountains. The UV index will be very high at 9, so make sure to put on that sunscreen!

Today's UV index
Today's UV index(First Alert Weather)

Overnight showers are possible for the mountains, otherwise mainly dry with lows dropping to the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny and hot for Sunday with high temperatures breaking into the lower 90s with an isolated thunderstorm possible for the afternoon and evening.

A ridge of high pressure will be drastically increasing our temperatures throughout the work week with a high temperature of 97 degrees for Monday. This could tie the record back in 1958! The heat index value will be between 100 – 105 degrees with a small chance of an afternoon shower.

Weather headlines
Weather headlines(First Alert Weather)

Even hotter for Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 90s with heat index values again near 100 - 105 degrees. There will be a slim chance for an afternoon shower.

The heat continues into the work week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with daily rain chances.

Enjoy the weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

