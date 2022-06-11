Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg Co. Detention Center

NC DHHS Flu
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate was pronounced dead at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central Saturday morning.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office reported 42-year-old Tommy Hucks was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:46 a.m.

Detention personnel started resuscitation procedures, including CPR and continued until emergency medical personnel arrived.

He was pronounced dead at 10:26 a.m.

“MCSO is very dismayed to report the death of Mr. Hucks. It’s always difficult to experience the loss of anyone in our custody and care. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Hucks’ family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden.

This is the fourth inmate death since January.

Hucks was processed into custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central on June 5.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate as the medical examiner determines a cause of death.

