“Guns are way too accessible for our young people today”: CMPD Chief speaks about teen violence in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings addressed recent incidents of youth violence in an exclusive interview with WBTV Friday.

Over the last few months there have been several deadly shootings involving teens in Charlotte.

Just days ago, police charged Brenice Gibson, an 18-year-old student at Harding University High School, and a 15-year-old, in connection to the killing of 17-year-old Andy Hernandez. Hernandez was shot and killed just after 12 p.m. on June 4 in the 5700 block of Leake Street.

During Friday’s interview, Jennings noted that guns have become too accessible for teens in Charlotte.

“Access to guns and firearms is out there and this is nothing that I’m going any stance on the second amendment or anything like that, but the fact is that guns are way too accessible for our young people today. I’ve had kids tell me that they can have a gun in their hands in a couple of hours if they wanted to get a firearm and that’s disturbing and it’s very concerning to us as law enforcement,” said the police chief.

Jennings also spoke about why some youths are using guns to settle disputes.

“Some of the motives are pretty simple. It’s common disputes over a female for example or it’s online arguments they might have through social media. It’s disrespect. It’s things you wouldn’t really look at and say, ‘this results in gun violence’,” elaborated Jennings. “This is something that we see across the country – the access to firearms that these young people have and their willingness to use them to solve minor disputes.”

Jennings was also asked about the mindset some teens may have when they’re getting ready to commit crimes.

“You can’t help but to think maybe they’re not thinking through some of the consequences. Maybe they’re too quick to resort to violence and then you have to think, ‘Where are they getting this information from? Is it from video games? Is it from social media? Is it from just things that they see out in the public? Is it becoming acceptable for youth to resort to violence?’ I certainly hope that’s not the case. I certainly hope it’s something we can get our grips on as an entire community and make this turn around a little bit,” said Jennings.

The CMPD chief also spoke about what his department is doing to combat the recent wave of youth violence.

“One thing that we have to do is continue to try and get the guns off the streets. We have to educate adults on securing their firearms because some of these firearms are actually being stolen and then they’re put on the market for these young kids to have access to, so as we move into the summer, we have a lot of initiatives that we’re gonna be specifically looking at illegal guns out in our streets,” explained Jennings.

He noted that while police officers will work to keep guns off the streets, law enforcement will still need assistance from community members to prevent youth violence.

“We’re one small piece of the puzzle. We can’t effectively make that much of a difference without the help from our whole community in dealing with this youth violence,” said the chief.

