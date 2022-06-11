Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
This is an active investigation.
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. off the 4100 block of Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte. Medic confirmed two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after arriving, one of the patients was pronounced dead, according to CMPD. Officers report the second patient is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.