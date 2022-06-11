NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

This is an active investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed at least one person Saturday morning.(Eric Xhajanka/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. off the 4100 block of Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte. Medic confirmed two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving, one of the patients was pronounced dead, according to CMPD. Officers report the second patient is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
This 968 square-foot bungalow recently sold for $265,000 in west Charlotte.
Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking
A teen has been arrested in connection with Thursday's deadly shooting at a Gastonia gas station.
17-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Gastonia gas station
The median monthly rent in Charlotte is now just over $1,800 a month as of May.
Median monthly rent surpasses $2K in the U.S. for the first time, study finds
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
York County sues Tepper businesses, Rock Hill to recoup $21M tied to ‘failed vanity project’

Latest News

Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
Massages made easy!
Product Test: Caroline and Bekah relax with an electric massager
Father's Day meal delivery
Table & Twine offering Father's Day meal delivery special
CLTFREESKATE Summer sessions
Roller skate at CLTFreeSkate summer sessions at Victoria Yards