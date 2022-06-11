Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. off the 4100 block of Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte. Medic confirmed two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving, one of the patients was pronounced dead, according to CMPD. Officers report the second patient is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

