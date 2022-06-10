Tacos take over South End. Here are 8 spots to try

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - With the recent openings of Condado Tacos and Velvet Taco, there is a taco takeover happening in South End — and we’re here for it.

Driving the news: Four of South End’s eight taco shops have opened since the start of this year.

Our thought bubble: It’s time for a taco tour. Here are eight taco spots to check out in South End.

Condado Tacos

Newly opened build-your-own-taco spot

Order this: The Cali Green taco ($5.40) – flour tortilla layered with guacamole plus a second hard shell taco with ground beef, queso blanco drizzle, lettuce, pico de gallo, smoked cheddar and topped with cilantro-lime aioli and chipotle honey.

Location: 1536 Camden Rd., Ste. 107

Condado Tacos is located on Camden Road. (Source: Laura Barrero/Axios)

El Toro Bruto

Popular taco pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar located in the back of Resident Culture South End

Order this: The barbacoa breakfast taco ($4.50). It’s a flour tortilla with scrambled egg, beans, onions & pepper, mixed cheese, potato and tender shredded beef.

Location: 332 W. Bland St.

El Toro Bruto’s breakfast tacos. (Source: Symphony Webber/Axios)

Hot Taco

Taco spot with views of the rail trail.

Order this: The el pollo taco ($3.25). It comes with roasted chicken on a flour or corn tortilla plus a cheddar cheese blend, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and cilantro.

Location: 200 E Bland St. Ste. A

La Capital MX

Find the upscale Mexican restaurant in the former Luciano’s space.

Order this: The pastor taco ($5). It’s made with marinated pork, onions, cilantro and pineapple.

Location: 1910 South Blvd.

Sabor

The locally owned and operated Latin street food chain has 18 locations around the Charlotte area.

Order this: Tacos auténticos ($2.95). They come with your choice of protein on a corn tortilla plus onion, cilantro and a lime wedge.

Location: 1616 Camden Rd.

Sabor is located on Camden Road. (Source: Emma Way/Axios)

South Bound

An airy, SoCal-inspired taco bar connected to the happening music venue, The Music Yard

Order this: A Baja fish taco or a shrimp tostada (3 for $15). The Baja fish taco is made with Modelo-battered cod, chipotle crema, green cabbage slaw, pico de Gallo and topped with cilantro.

Location: 2433 South Blvd.

South Bound’s shrimp tostada. (Source: Symphony Webber/Axios)

Superica

Elevated Tex-Mex spot that usually has a bit of a wait time.

Order this: Tacos al Carbon ($19-$29). It comes with three flour tortillas norteña, smoked onions and is served with salsa cremosa and frijoles charros.

Location: 101 W Worthington Ave., Ste. 100

Superica is located on West Worthington Avenue. (Source: Axios Charlotte)

Taco Rick-O

Popular food truck that’s usually parked at Hoppin’

Order this: The birria tacos ($14.50). Three cheesy braised beef tacos with onion, and cilantro and served with a cup of consomme soup.

Location: 1402 Winnifred St.

Tacos Rick-O is located on Hawkins Street next to Puttery. (Source: Symphony Webber/Axios)

Velvet Taco

The eccentric taco joint with quirky taco creations now has three Charlotte locations (Optimist Hall, Park Road and South End)

Order this: The shrimp and grits taco ($5.95). It’s made with creole remoulade, blackened shrimp, crispy pepper jack cheese grits, charred tomato salsa, micro cilantro all on a corn tortilla.

Location: 2170 Hawkins St. next to Puttery

Related story: Velvet Taco opens Monday in South End with late-night weekend hours

Shrimp and grits taco from Velvet Taco. (Source: Symphony Webber/Axios)

Copyright 2022 Axios Charlotte, WBTV. All rights reserved.