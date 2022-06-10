NC DHHS Flu
Tacos take over South End. Here are 8 spots to try

Four of South End’s eight taco shops have opened since the start of this year.
Condado Tacos recently opened in South End.
Condado Tacos recently opened in South End.(Source: Laura Barrero/Axios)
By Symphony Webber
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - With the recent openings of Condado Tacos and Velvet Taco, there is a taco takeover happening in South End — and we’re here for it.

Driving the news: Four of South End’s eight taco shops have opened since the start of this year.

Our thought bubble: It’s time for a taco tour. Here are eight taco spots to check out in South End.

Condado Tacos

Newly opened build-your-own-taco spot

Order this: The Cali Green taco ($5.40) – flour tortilla layered with guacamole plus a second hard shell taco with ground beef, queso blanco drizzle, lettuce, pico de gallo, smoked cheddar and topped with cilantro-lime aioli and chipotle honey.

Location: 1536 Camden Rd., Ste. 107

Condado Tacos is located on Camden Road.
Condado Tacos is located on Camden Road.(Source: Laura Barrero/Axios)

El Toro Bruto

Popular taco pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar located in the back of Resident Culture South End

Order this: The barbacoa breakfast taco ($4.50). It’s a flour tortilla with scrambled egg, beans, onions & pepper, mixed cheese, potato and tender shredded beef.

Location: 332 W. Bland St.

El Toro Bruto’s breakfast tacos.
El Toro Bruto’s breakfast tacos.(Source: Symphony Webber/Axios)

Hot Taco

Taco spot with views of the rail trail.

Order this: The el pollo taco ($3.25). It comes with roasted chicken on a flour or corn tortilla plus a cheddar cheese blend, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and cilantro.

Location: 200 E Bland St. Ste. A

La Capital MX

Find the upscale Mexican restaurant in the former Luciano’s space.

Order this: The pastor taco ($5). It’s made with marinated pork, onions, cilantro and pineapple.

Location: 1910 South Blvd.

Sabor

The locally owned and operated Latin street food chain has 18 locations around the Charlotte area.

Order this: Tacos auténticos ($2.95). They come with your choice of protein on a corn tortilla plus onion, cilantro and a lime wedge.

Location: 1616 Camden Rd.

Sabor is located on Camden Road.
Sabor is located on Camden Road.(Source: Emma Way/Axios)

South Bound

An airy, SoCal-inspired taco bar connected to the happening music venue, The Music Yard

Order this: A Baja fish taco or a shrimp tostada (3 for $15). The Baja fish taco is made with Modelo-battered cod, chipotle crema, green cabbage slaw, pico de Gallo and topped with cilantro.

Location: 2433 South Blvd.

South Bound’s shrimp tostada.
South Bound’s shrimp tostada.(Source: Symphony Webber/Axios)

Superica

Elevated Tex-Mex spot that usually has a bit of a wait time.

Order this: Tacos al Carbon ($19-$29). It comes with three flour tortillas norteña, smoked onions and is served with salsa cremosa and frijoles charros.

Location: 101 W Worthington Ave., Ste. 100

Superica is located on West Worthington Avenue.
Superica is located on West Worthington Avenue.(Source: Axios Charlotte)

Taco Rick-O

Popular food truck that’s usually parked at Hoppin’

Order this: The birria tacos ($14.50). Three cheesy braised beef tacos with onion, and cilantro and served with a cup of consomme soup.

Location: 1402 Winnifred St.

Tacos Rick-O is located on Hawkins Street next to Puttery.
Tacos Rick-O is located on Hawkins Street next to Puttery.(Source: Symphony Webber/Axios)

Velvet Taco

The eccentric taco joint with quirky taco creations now has three Charlotte locations (Optimist Hall, Park Road and South End)

Order this: The shrimp and grits taco ($5.95). It’s made with creole remoulade, blackened shrimp, crispy pepper jack cheese grits, charred tomato salsa, micro cilantro all on a corn tortilla.

Location: 2170 Hawkins St. next to Puttery

Shrimp and grits taco from Velvet Taco.
Shrimp and grits taco from Velvet Taco.(Source: Symphony Webber/Axios)

Copyright 2022 Axios Charlotte, WBTV. All rights reserved.

