Tacos take over South End. Here are 8 spots to try
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - With the recent openings of Condado Tacos and Velvet Taco, there is a taco takeover happening in South End — and we’re here for it.
Driving the news: Four of South End’s eight taco shops have opened since the start of this year.
- If you need a quick recap, we saw El Toro Bruto x Resident Culture South End open in January, followed by La Capital in March and most recently, Condado Tacos and Velvet Taco in May.
Our thought bubble: It’s time for a taco tour. Here are eight taco spots to check out in South End.
Newly opened build-your-own-taco spot
Order this: The Cali Green taco ($5.40) – flour tortilla layered with guacamole plus a second hard shell taco with ground beef, queso blanco drizzle, lettuce, pico de gallo, smoked cheddar and topped with cilantro-lime aioli and chipotle honey.
Location: 1536 Camden Rd., Ste. 107
Popular taco pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar located in the back of Resident Culture South End
Order this: The barbacoa breakfast taco ($4.50). It’s a flour tortilla with scrambled egg, beans, onions & pepper, mixed cheese, potato and tender shredded beef.
Location: 332 W. Bland St.
Taco spot with views of the rail trail.
Order this: The el pollo taco ($3.25). It comes with roasted chicken on a flour or corn tortilla plus a cheddar cheese blend, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and cilantro.
Location: 200 E Bland St. Ste. A
Find the upscale Mexican restaurant in the former Luciano’s space.
Order this: The pastor taco ($5). It’s made with marinated pork, onions, cilantro and pineapple.
Location: 1910 South Blvd.
The locally owned and operated Latin street food chain has 18 locations around the Charlotte area.
Order this: Tacos auténticos ($2.95). They come with your choice of protein on a corn tortilla plus onion, cilantro and a lime wedge.
Location: 1616 Camden Rd.
An airy, SoCal-inspired taco bar connected to the happening music venue, The Music Yard
Order this: A Baja fish taco or a shrimp tostada (3 for $15). The Baja fish taco is made with Modelo-battered cod, chipotle crema, green cabbage slaw, pico de Gallo and topped with cilantro.
Location: 2433 South Blvd.
Elevated Tex-Mex spot that usually has a bit of a wait time.
Order this: Tacos al Carbon ($19-$29). It comes with three flour tortillas norteña, smoked onions and is served with salsa cremosa and frijoles charros.
Location: 101 W Worthington Ave., Ste. 100
Popular food truck that’s usually parked at Hoppin’
Order this: The birria tacos ($14.50). Three cheesy braised beef tacos with onion, and cilantro and served with a cup of consomme soup.
Location: 1402 Winnifred St.
The eccentric taco joint with quirky taco creations now has three Charlotte locations (Optimist Hall, Park Road and South End)
Order this: The shrimp and grits taco ($5.95). It’s made with creole remoulade, blackened shrimp, crispy pepper jack cheese grits, charred tomato salsa, micro cilantro all on a corn tortilla.
Location: 2170 Hawkins St. next to Puttery
