Sunshine, comfortable humidity for Friday, rain chances lower for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring a good deal of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels and seasonal afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. Enjoy!

Sunshine and comfortable humidity today

Storm risk looking much lower Saturday

Record-challenging heatwave next week

After a pleasant evening, it will be comfortable again overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Lots of sun, tolerable humidity levels and seasonal temps in the forecast for #CLT today. Enjoy it...the @wbtv_news area will be under an immense heat dome next week with record-challenging high temps...ouch! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/cUIf0tLOor — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 10, 2022

We’ve got good news as we look at Saturday’s forecast. Updated model data suggest Saturday’s rain chances will be lower than previously anticipated. There will likely still be a few thunderstorms around – mainly over the mountains during the afternoon hours and over the Piedmont during the evening – but most neighborhoods will probably stay dry. High temperatures Saturday will hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances look lower now for Saturday, though I do believe there will be a few around (maybe 30% chance) late Saturday. Sunday looks mainly dry, but hotter. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/3aZMOKKY7v — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 10, 2022

A ridge of high pressure will build overhead next week, and so our high temperatures will be ramping up! Sunday will be mainly dry with afternoon readings in the lower 90s. We’ll only go up from there, with record-challenging highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures will break the 100-degree mark, so be sure to take those necessary heat-related precautions for the second half of the seven-day forecast.

Enjoy the seasonal mid-upper 80s around #CLT today & Saturday, as a huge heatwave will kick in starting on Sunday. In fact, we could be challenging record-high temperatures around the @wbtv_news area during the middle part of next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/4Ehchys0lB — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 10, 2022

Rain chances look low Monday and Tuesday, but as the humidity level begins to reach tropical levels, a few pop-up thunderstorms will likely develop during the midweek period, cooling off just a few lucky neighborhoods.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

