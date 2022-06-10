NC DHHS Flu
Summer Shootout Returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway with a double header of action-packed racing, family fun

The 29th season of the Summer Shootout kicks off with a fender-banging Mascot Mania go-kart race among Charlotte’s high-profile sports mascots on Monday, the return of school bus racing with area principals on Tuesday, and a full slate of Legend and Bandolero racing each night(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, go-karts will rumble, fur will fly, and fans will roar when Mascot Mania returns for the opening night of Summer Shootout at America’s Home for Racing, kicking off back-to-back nights of high-octane fun and grassroots action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

More than 150 of the nation’s best grassroots racers are expected to compete in Legend Car and Bandolero battles on Charlotte’s front stretch quarter-mile throughout the summer, but the eyes of the world will be fixated on six prominent area mascots as they take center stage during Round 1 for a go-kart race to decide if anyone can dethrone Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Lug Nut as the world’s fastest mascot.

Before the green flag is unfurled, here’s a look at the field for Monday’s can’t-miss mascot mash-up:

  • Lug Nut – Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • Chubby – Charlotte Checkers
  • Sir Purr – Carolina Panthers
  • Champ the Cheetah – NASCAR Hall of Fame
  • Homer – Charlotte Knights
  • Boomer – Kannapolis Cannonballers

Charlotte’s newest mascot, Minty of the Charlotte FC, will serve as Honorary Starter, dropping the green flag on one of the most anticipated showdowns in Charlotte sports.

As part of Superhero Night at the speedway, any fan wearing a cape or superhero costume will get free admission to the white-knuckled night of racing.

TICKETS: Tickets to the family-friendly Summer Shootout cost just $5 on Monday for adults. Children under 12 get in for FREE. Fans can purchase Summer Shootout tickets at the gate

Principals Look to Take the Competition to School

The high-speed fun continues Tuesday as colorfully decorated; five-ton school buses will fly through the infield in a contest to see which local school principal has the biggest need for speed.

While school’s out, that doesn’t mean the school spirit stops. Each school will have its own cheering section to loudly cheer on and root for its favorite principal. Competitors in the first school bus slobberknocker of the season include:

  • Chasity Szabo – Northwest Cabarrus Middle school
  • Kenneth Simeone – Cabarrus County Schools Virtual Academy
  • Sherry Lee – J.N. Fries Magnet school
  • Tim Taylor – Hickory Ridge Middle school
  • Trisha Cook – Winecoff Elementary School

ABOUT SUMMER SHOOTOUT: Now in its 29 th season, Summer Shootout is a 10-race showcase of speed among seven different divisions of U.S. Legend Car and Bandoleros – Beginner Bandoleros, Bandits, Outlaws, Young Lions, Semi-Pro, Pro and Masters. Races are held each Tuesday night, with drivers accumulating points throughout the summer toward a season-ending championship.

In addition to some of the most competitive grassroots racing of the season, Summer Shootout features family-friendly themed nights, games, and activities, making the event can’t-miss fun for all ages.

TICKETS: Entry is $10 for adults, $5 if a student I.D. is presented, and kids 12 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

