‘Rally to End Gun Violence” scheduled for Sunday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A “Rally to End Gun Violence” has been scheduled for Sunday in downtown Salisbury.

“After unthinkable gun tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo, we’re taking our fight back to the streets to demand lawmakers act to save lives. As we did in 2018, we are marching for our children’s lives this weekend across the nation,” organizers said.

On Sunday, June 12th at 5 p.m., interested parties will march to draw attention to efforts to end gun violence. Friends, neighbors, organizers, teachers, and students will be marching shoulder to shoulder to show support for gun violence legislation and action from public officials.

Beginning at the Rowan County Government Administrative Offices (130 W Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144), marchers will move to the Bell Tower Green Park, then pass several downtown Salisbury businesses before reassembling in front of government offices for informal remarks from concerned community members.

