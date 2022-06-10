NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Rally to End Gun Violence” scheduled for Sunday in Salisbury

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A “Rally to End Gun Violence” has been scheduled for Sunday in downtown Salisbury.

“After unthinkable gun tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo, we’re taking our fight back to the streets to demand lawmakers act to save lives. As we did in 2018, we are marching for our children’s lives this weekend across the nation,” organizers said.

On Sunday, June 12th at 5 p.m., interested parties will march to draw attention to efforts to end gun violence. Friends, neighbors, organizers, teachers, and students will be marching shoulder to shoulder to show support for gun violence legislation and action from public officials.

Beginning at the Rowan County Government Administrative Offices (130 W Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144), marchers will move to the Bell Tower Green Park, then pass several downtown Salisbury businesses before reassembling in front of government offices for informal remarks from concerned community members.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 968 square-foot bungalow recently sold for $265,000 in west Charlotte.
Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Large crowds were seen early Thursday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport....
Expect long lines, crowds through Monday, CLT Airport officials warn
Carrol Mitchem, the chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, was arrested...
Lincoln County Commissioners chairman arrested, charged with DWI
A 20-year-old was killed in a shooting in Gastonia.
One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say

Latest News

The 29th season of the Summer Shootout kicks off with a fender-banging Mascot Mania go-kart...
Summer Shootout Returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway with a double header of action-packed racing, family fun
On Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., one of four lanes will be closed in both directions...
Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-85 in Rowan County
THE POLAR EXPRESS film is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic Christmas picture book, which...
Do You Believe? THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride Returns to the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer
Featuring Spencer Lueders
24 Hours of Booty