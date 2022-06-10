Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured
Department officials said preliminary reports are two to three people have been shot.
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
According to information from Gastonia Police, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. at the mall, located on New Hope Road.
Department officials said three people have been shot and their injuries were minor.
According to law enforcement, the shooting happened in the food court and the mall is on lockdown
Authorities said there is no one in custody at this time and one or two suspects may have fled from the scene.
There is a heavy police presence at the mall and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.
