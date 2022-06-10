NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured

Department officials said preliminary reports are two to three people have been shot.
Police have responded to a shooting at Gastonia's Eastridge Mall.
Police have responded to a shooting at Gastonia's Eastridge Mall.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.

According to information from Gastonia Police, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. at the mall, located on New Hope Road.

Department officials said three people have been shot and their injuries were minor.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened in the food court and the mall is on lockdown

Authorities said there is no one in custody at this time and one or two suspects may have fled from the scene.

There is a heavy police presence at the mall and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 968 square-foot bungalow recently sold for $265,000 in west Charlotte.
Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Large crowds were seen early Thursday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport....
Expect long lines, crowds through Monday, CLT Airport officials warn
Carrol Mitchem, the chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, was arrested...
Lincoln County Commissioners chairman arrested, charged with DWI
A 20-year-old was killed in a shooting in Gastonia.
One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say

Latest News

The town of Summerton, S.C. is getting recognition from the National Parks Service.
National Park Service recognizes SC town connected to landmark ‘Brown v. Board of Education’ case
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
York County sues Tepper businesses, Rock Hill to recoup $21M tied to ‘failed vanity project’
A teen has been arrested in connection with Thursday's deadly shooting at a Gastonia gas station.
17-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Gastonia gas station
Crews fight huge house fire in northwest Mecklenburg County
Crews fight huge house fire in northwest Mecklenburg County