N.C. trooper rams speeding driver’s car during west Mecklenburg Co. chase
This happened on Interstate 85 North between Sam Wilson Road and Interstate 485 in west Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBT) - A chase in west Mecklenburg County ended after a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper rammed a car to get the driver to stop.
Troopers said they had been chasing a speeding driver when he tried to make a U-turn to drive the wrong way on the interstate.
A trooper then rammed the car to stop the speeding driver, according to law enforcement.
Neither driver was injured but a passenger in the car who is pregnant was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
WBTV is checking back in with the highway patrol to learn what charges the driver will face.
