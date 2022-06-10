N.C. trooper rams speeding driver’s car during west Mecklenburg Co. chase

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBT) - A chase in west Mecklenburg County ended after a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper rammed a car to get the driver to stop.

This happened on Interstate 85 North between Sam Wilson Road and Interstate 485 in west Mecklenburg County.

Troopers said they had been chasing a speeding driver when he tried to make a U-turn to drive the wrong way on the interstate.

A trooper then rammed the car to stop the speeding driver, according to law enforcement.

Neither driver was injured but a passenger in the car who is pregnant was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

WBTV is checking back in with the highway patrol to learn what charges the driver will face.

