N.C. trooper rams speeding driver’s car during west Mecklenburg Co. chase

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBT) - A chase in west Mecklenburg County ended after a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper rammed a car to get the driver to stop.

This happened on Interstate 85 North between Sam Wilson Road and Interstate 485 in west Mecklenburg County.

Troopers said they had been chasing a speeding driver when he tried to make a U-turn to drive the wrong way on the interstate.

A trooper then rammed the car to stop the speeding driver, according to law enforcement.

Neither driver was injured but a passenger in the car who is pregnant was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

WBTV is checking back in with the highway patrol to learn what charges the driver will face.

