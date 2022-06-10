Monroe waterpark closed until Monday after 5-year-old nearly drowned

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 5-year-old nearly drowned at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center waterpark on Thursday afternoon.

According to city representatives, the child was found unresponsive in the water around 12:45 p.m.

Lifeguards and an off-duty EMT immediately began CPR on the child and administered an AED.

After the first AED, a faint pulse was detected in the child.

Firefighters responded to the scene and continued CPR until Union EMS arrived.

The child was transported to Atrium Union before being airlifted to Charlotte for treatment.

The child has remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

At the time of the incident, the waterpark had eight lifeguards on active duty, three on break, and one backup lifeguard and a supervising senior lifeguard on site. The Aquatics Division Supervisor was also on site.

The city is investigating the incident to determine how it happened.

The waterpark will remain closed until Monday as the investigation takes place.

