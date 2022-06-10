Medic: 2 people face life-threatening injuries after shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have serious injuries tonight after gunfire in a Charlotte community.

CMPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Seigle Avenue in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon involving two people with gunshot wounds.

The owner of Super Abari Game Bar, Zach Pulliam, said that after 2 p.m. today, he was at his computer, looked outside, and saw a white car pulling in.

When he walked out, he said he saw a woman and man in the car with gunshot wounds.

He said the shooting happened somewhere else, and he wasn’t sure why the two pulled in, but he brought the victims inside and called 911.

“They were constantly wanting to be near each other, we were trying to keep them still so that wouldn’t bleed, the whole time they were telling each other how much they loved each other,” Pulliam said. “Don’t know why they chose to pull into our parking lot, I’m glad we were there to help - hope they’re okay.”

Multiple CMPD vehicles were out earlier, blocking the area around the business.

This is a developing story.

