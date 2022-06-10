NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Medic: 2 people face life-threatening injuries after shooting in Charlotte

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Seigle Avenue.
CMPD says they responded to the one-thousand block of Siegel Avenue in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon involving two victims with gunshot wounds.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have serious injuries tonight after gunfire in a Charlotte community.

CMPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Seigle Avenue in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon involving two people with gunshot wounds.

The owner of Super Abari Game Bar, Zach Pulliam, said that after 2 p.m. today, he was at his computer, looked outside, and saw a white car pulling in.

When he walked out, he said he saw a woman and man in the car with gunshot wounds.

He said the shooting happened somewhere else, and he wasn’t sure why the two pulled in, but he brought the victims inside and called 911.

“They were constantly wanting to be near each other, we were trying to keep them still so that wouldn’t bleed, the whole time they were telling each other how much they loved each other,” Pulliam said. “Don’t know why they chose to pull into our parking lot, I’m glad we were there to help - hope they’re okay.”

Multiple CMPD vehicles were out earlier, blocking the area around the business.

This is a developing story.

Related: ‘We’re all heartbroken’: Family, friends remember 17-year-old shot to death in west Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Demitrius Antwane Baxter (right) Adrienne Knuckles
Police: Five children test positive for drugs in Rock Hill, S.C.; two adults taken into custody
Police have confirmed that one person was killed at the Granges facility on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury
Friends and family came together for a vigil Wednesday night to remember a 17-year-old shot and...
‘We’re all heartbroken’: Family, friends remember 17-year-old shot to death in west Charlotte
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The incident happened on Sunday in the 100 block of Clancy St.
Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury

Latest News

Summer travel means being more patient at the airport
Summer travel means being more patient at the airport
Travelers experiencing long lines at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Extra time needed at CLT Airport this weekend; WBTV tagged along with family from parking to security lines
City, developer cuts ribbon on 'blighted' property set for new beginnings
City, developer cuts ribbon on ‘blighted’ property set for new beginnings
A 20-year-old was killed in a shooting in Gastonia.
One dead after shooting in Gastonia, police say