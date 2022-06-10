NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Large fire rips through northwest Mecklenburg County home

The call came in just after 3 a.m. and it took nearly an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Flames poured out of the roof of a northwest Mecklenburg County home early Friday morning as crews worked to contain the fire.

The fire was at a home on Riverview Drive, which is off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital and there were no injuries.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. and it took nearly an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 968 square-foot bungalow recently sold for $265,000 in west Charlotte.
Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Carrol Mitchem, the chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, was arrested...
Lincoln County Commissioners chairman arrested, charged with DWI
Large crowds were seen early Thursday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport....
Expect long lines, crowds through Monday, CLT Airport officials warn
Chris’tavious Caldwell was arrested Wednesday night and charged in connection with the deadly...
Third suspect arrested in Rock Hill, S.C. shootout that killed three teens

Latest News

Large fire rips through northwest Mecklenburg County home
Police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old in Gastonia
Police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old in Gastonia
Gas prices continue to surge beyond record levels
Gas prices continue to surge beyond record levels
Two people were injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon
Medic: 2 people face life-threatening injuries after shooting in Charlotte