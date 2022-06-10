Large fire rips through northwest Mecklenburg County home

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Flames poured out of the roof of a northwest Mecklenburg County home early Friday morning as crews worked to contain the fire.

The fire was at a home on Riverview Drive, which is off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital and there were no injuries.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. and it took nearly an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

