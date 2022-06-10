Elissia Wilson: Warm and pleasant weekend ahead, slight chance of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend is shaping up to be warm and pleasant with only slight chances for rain on Saturday. After Sunday we’ll be bracing ourselves for a stretch of 90-degree days across the Carolinas.

☀️ Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, less humid, & pleasant

☁️ Saturday: Partly cloudy, evening isolated showers and thunderstorms

😎 Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer

This afternoon, expect mostly sunny and less humid conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

First Alert Weather: We will kick off a stretch of unseasonably hot and humid days next week. (WBTV)

The trend for seeing widespread showers and thunderstorms across our area on Saturday continues to go down, so most of Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry. However, there will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs on Saturday will range from the low to mid-70s in the mountains, to mid-80s across the piedmont. On Sunday, we’ll warm back into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

As a ridge of high pressure builds across the southeast, we will kick off a stretch of unseasonably hot and humid days next week. Monday will be mostly sunny and more humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s; heat index values will range from 100 to 105.

First Alert Weather: High temperatures on the way (WBTV)

On Thursday, a round of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

