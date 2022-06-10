Do You Believe? THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride Returns to the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NCTM: Summer days are here but the N.C. Transportation Museum is already counting down the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in Spencer, N.C.! This immersive family-oriented experience hosts over 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia each holiday season.

Popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning November 11 and continuing select dates through December 23. Tickets are on sale now at www.nctransportationmuseum.org and guests are encouraged to book soon as this beloved holiday tradition is expected to sell out.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for an exciting trip to meet Santa.

Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride!

The experience lasts 70 minutes. Additional entertainment, food vendors, photos with Santa, and souvenirs from the Gift Station are available before and after the ride. Exact dates, times, and fares are available by visiting www.nctransportationmuseum.org.

Ticket prices range from $34 to $390, depending on the class of service selected. No matter the class you are in, the show is the same. The difference between classes are the amenities and seating options. Class options are Standard, Deluxe, First Class, and Parlor. Details on each class and other frequently asked questions can be found at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/polar-express-faq.

