Charlotte Hornets to make Kenny Atkinson their next head coach, sources say

Atkinson will inherit a roster headlined by star guard LaMelo Ball.
Kenny Atkinson and the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to make him the team's next head coach.
Kenny Atkinson and the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to make him the team's next head coach.(Source: NBA)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets have decided on the team’s next head coach, ESPN and The Athletic say.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson have agreed to a four-year deal.

Atkinson will take over for James Borrego, who was fired in April after four years at the helm. Borrego made the play-in tournament the past two seasons, but never reached the playoffs with the Hornets.

Atkinson previously served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020, where he went 118-190 in the regular season and made the playoffs once.

He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers before coaching with the Warriors this past season.

Atkinson will have a talented young roster that features the likes of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier.

The Warriors are currently trailing the Boston Celtics 2-1 in the NBA Finals. Game 4 of the series will be played Friday night.

