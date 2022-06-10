Chance for showers and storms this weekend before heat ramps back up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated showers and storms are possible this weekend before temperatures ramp up into next week.

Friday: Comfortable evening ahead.

This weekend: Few showers and storms for the weekend.

Next week: Highs in the upper 90s likely.

Today has been seasonable and comfortable behind our cold front and a pleasant evening forecast is ahead of us. However, changes arrive by the start of the weekend.

Expect temperatures in the low 70s as you wrap up any of those late evening plans, with that low humidity sticking with us (for now).



Although we’ll start off in the low to mid 60s Saturday morning, and will have afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, it will feel a little muggier.

A few showers and storms will also be possible tomorrow, but coverage will be limited locally and many will end up staying dry. Sunday is looking hotter, topping out in the low 90s before our big warmup.

By next week, a ridge of high pressure building overhead will allow for high temperatures just shy of the 100-degree mark. Adding in the humidity, temperatures could feel between 100-105 degrees.

It will definitely be a week to take necessary heat-related precautions. A few clusters of storms will also be possible at times next week.

Have a great weekend and enjoy these seasonable conditions while they last!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

