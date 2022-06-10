Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to have daily lane closures next week on Interstate 85 in Rowan County for a bridge inspection.

On Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., one of four lanes will be closed in both directions on I-85 at the bridge over the Yadkin River near mile marker 82.5. The far left lanes in the northbound and southbound directions will be closed on Monday and the far right lanes will be closed on Tuesday.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert for bridge crew members when driving through the work zone.

